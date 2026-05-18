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‘Marriages can go wrong’: Sara Ali Khan on how personal experience keeps her from romanticising marriage

Sara Ali Khan discusses the complexities of marriage and why she prioritises self-growth over rushing into relationships.

May 18, 2026 11:44 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Sara Ali Khan’s latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do addresses the fragility of modern romance and marriage. In real life too, Sara admits that she views marriage through a practical lens and doesn’t romanticise it. The actor admits that after seeing marriages break apart in her personal life, her aim currently is self-growth, and she is willing to take her time while deciding on her partner.

Marriages can also go wrong: Sara

Sara Ali Khan spoke about her idea of marriage.

Speaking about marriage to News18, she said, “You are a product of your experiences and what you see around you. At the risk of being too serious, I’ve seen that marriages can also go wrong. Toh usse better hai ki aap wait karo aur sahi bande ke saath shaadi karo (It is better to wait for the right person)," Sara tells us.

Saif and Amrita Singh's marriage and divorce

For the unversed, Sara’s father and actor Saif Ali Khan married her mother Amrita Singh when he was 21 years old in 1991. The couple had a 12-year age gap. Amrita Singh was 33 years old at the time of their wedding. The couple remained married for 13 years and had two kids — Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, their marriage didn’t last, and they eventually divorced in 2004. While Saif went on to marry Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita never remarried after her divorce with Saif.

Not looking to be completed: Sara

 
sara ali khan
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