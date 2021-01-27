Masaba Gupta says she's seen 'kids who're bad at their jobs being told they're kings and queens', thanks mom Neena
- Masaba Gupta has thanked her mother, actor Neena Gupta, for keeping her grounded. "I have seen kids who are really bad at what they do, being told that they are kings and queens," she said.
Designer-actor Masaba Gupta has credited her mother, actor Neena Gupta, for keeping her tethered to reality. After a successful career as a fashion designer, Masaba made her acting debut in the comedy drama series Masaba Masaba, in which she played a version of herself, opposite her mother.
In an interview, she said that she'd seen so many kids who are told that they are great at what they do, when in fact they aren't. She said that her mother made sure that she was realistic in her approach.
Asked how her relationship with Neena has evolved through the making of the show, Masaba told Mid-Day, "I discovered one thing about my mother that she is not the typical mom. I mean it in the best way possible, because I have seen kids who are really bad at what they do, being told that they are kings and queens of their respective professions, by their mothers."
She continued, "There is nothing more damaging to a child than that, because your child has no connection with reality. Your child will grow up to think that they know everything, when none of us do. My mother has made me somebody who is very grounded and in touch with reality."
Also read: Masaba Gupta reveals mom Neena thought she ‘died’ on Christmas. Here is why
She concluded by teasing season two of the show, which she said that she couldn't reveal much about. Masaba also said that after the show, she would want to diversify as an actor, and perhaps play a cop.
