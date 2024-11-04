Menu Explore
Meenakshi Seshadri says Rahul Rawail made her cry, refused to pay her fees for Dacait: ‘I was young and...’

BySantanu Das
Nov 04, 2024 04:14 PM IST

Meenakshri Seshadri opened up about the time she was offered Dacoit by director Rahul Rawail. The film also co-starred Sunny Deol.

Meenakshi Sheshadri took a trip down memory lane and talked about the experience of working on the 1987 film Dacait. Speaking with Friday Talkies, Meenakshi shared how she was very eager to work with the director Rahul Rawait because he had given several hit films in the past. However, the actor shared that the director made her cry and even declined to pay her for the film. (Also read: Meenakshi Sheshadri recalls her kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait, reveals why it was 'cut')

Meenakshi Seshadri worked with Sunny Deol in Dacait.
What Meenakshi said

During the interview, Meenakshi said in Hindi, “Rahul Rawail ji came to meet me. I thought I would work with the director who has made films like Betaab, Arjun, and Love Story. He told me clearly that Sunny will have the main role in Dacait and his family will have more importance in the film but the 5-6 scenes and 2-3 songs that you will feature in will be very good and they will have strong content and I believe in presenting my heroines very beautifully. I told him that he did not need to convince me anymore."

She added: “He did make me cry though during the signing. He clearly refused to give me my price. He said, ‘I won’t give you the price. You are working with me… that itself is your price. Whatever I will give, take it happily.’ But I was such a fan of his that I smiled while crying and agreed to do it. I was young and wanted to earn well."

More details

Released in 1987, Dacait was directed by Rahul Rawail and starred Sunny Deol, Meenakshi, Raakhee, Raza Murad, Suresh Oberoi, Paresh Rawal, and Urmila Matondkar. It revolved around a person who transforms into a dacoit after being oppressed by the Zamindars (landlords) of the area.

 

