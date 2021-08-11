Meezaan recalls anecdotes about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaalia and Mughal-e-Azam narrated by his grandfather Jagdeep

Actor Meezaan, who comes from a family of actors, often speaks about his late grandfather, comedian Jagdeep. In Instagram posts, he has spoken about times spent with the veteran actor and life lessons he has drawn from him.

In a recent interview, he spoke about anecdotes from the past that Jagdeep had shared with him. While one was about Jagdeep's performance in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kaalia, the other one was about actor Prithviraj Kapoor's performance in Hindi film classic, Mughal-e-Azam.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he narrated an incident from Mughal-e-Azam's shoot that Jagdeep had told him as a child: “On the first day of the shoot when Prithviraj Kapoor sir walked in on the set of Mughal-E-Azam, K Asif sir saw him and said that he wanted him to walk like a King. So Prithviraj sir went back and worked on his walk. I think he started walking a lot on the beach, which gave a different posture and a tempo to his walk. When he came back on the set, K Asif sir said, ‘now my King is ready’. That showed how even the smallest of details mattered so much for them, which is why these films are considered legendary today."

Meezaan also spoke about his favourite performance of Jagdeep. It was from the film Kaalia. “That scene with Mr Bachchan is my favorite. There is a lot to that scene that people don’t know. That scene was actually made in the dubbing studio. When they were filming that sequence, Dada was just giving expressions. At that time he didn't say any dialogues, but when he came into the dubbing room he just took the scene to another level. That just showed me how important dubbing is, and how much of an impact it can make to a scene. These experiences teach you so much.”

Meezaan made his screen debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production, Malaal in 2019. He was recently seen in Hungama 2 with Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal.