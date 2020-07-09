Jagdeep’s grandson Meezaan mourns his death, shares priceless memory. See pic

bollywood

Actor Meezaan paid tribute to his grandfather, veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, with an emotional Instagram post. Meezaan took to Instagram to share a childhood picture in which he is seen sitting in Jagdeep’s lap and giving him a peck on the cheek. The caption was simply a heart and sad face emoji.

Condolences poured in on the post. “May god bless his soul. Heartfelt condolences to you and your family bro,” one Instagram user commented. “He’ll always be with you. Stay strong. And may his soul rest in peace,” another wrote. “Please know that your fans love you and are here for you... deepest condolences,” another commented. Meezaan’s close friend, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Jagdeep, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, died at his Mumbai home on Wednesday night, at the age of 81. He was laid to rest at the Mazgaon cemetery on Thursday afternoon. The funeral was attended by his sons, actor Jaaved Jaaferi and producer Naved Jafri, Meezaan and actor-comedian Johnny Lever.

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in the 1951 film Afsana, directed by BR Chopra. He went on to act in around 400 films. But it was his role as Soorma Bhopali that is etched in the audience’s minds even today. He also directed a film titled Soorma Bhopali with his character as the protagonist.

Jagdeep also played memorable roles in Khilona, Brahmachari, Purana Mandir, Andaz Apna Apna and Phool Aur Kaante, among others.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jagdeep’s co-star in Sholay, paid a heartfelt tribute to him on his blog. “Last night we lost another gem. Jagdeep, the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away. He had crafted a unique individual style of his own.. and I had the honour of working with him in several films.. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah,” he wrote, calling him a ‘humble human’ who ‘brought so much joy and happiness all around’.

