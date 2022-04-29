Melvin Louis reveals his plans to act now: I have done what I could in the field of dance

Dancer-choreographer Melvin Louis has been one of the leading social media influencers in the past few years, having collaborated with the who’s who of Bollywood on dance videos. However, he feels that it is time for him to branch out and acting is something that he is looking to explore.

“I am definitely looking at different avenues. Dance has been an integral part. I am pursuing it regularly. But I am also training my other skills like music and acting,” he tells us.

So was this decision to branch out of necessity? “I think there is a side to me that I have not explored. So I would want to explore that side of creativity. But it does not stem from a necessity. After a period of time you want newer things, to challenge yourself. Now because of dance I don’t feel challenged anymore, where is my hustle? “he asks.

Louis feels that because of the advent of the digital medium, the opportunities have also expanded.

“The entire OTT game has completely changed things,” he says, adding that he is glad that he pivoted digitally way before the OTT boom hit the country.

“I am super proud of myself for doing that early when people didn’t believe in it . At that time TV was very saturated and not everyone could crack Bollywood. So I thought of going digital and do my own thing because I knew I had something to show the world,” he adds.

The dancer says that even his journey was not without people looking down upon what he did.

“People were very hesitant and even actors did not want to dance on shorter apps and formats on social media. They used to look down upon it and abstain from it for a very long time. Now I have collaborated with someone like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, but 7 years ago that would not have been possible. Now everyone want to collaborate with me,” he ends.