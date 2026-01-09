Mentor Priyadarshan beams with pride as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar scores big: ‘There is no greater happiness…’

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan couldn’t hide his pride as he reflected on the success of Dhurandhar, directed by his former student and collaborator Aditya Dhar. Priyadarshan mentioned the triumph of the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, feels like a personal victory to him. Priyadarshan shared a throwback picture with Aditya Dhar from one of their previous collaborations. (Instagram)

Priyadarshan proud of Aditya On Thursday, Priyadarshan took to Instagram to write a note praising Aditya while sharing a throwback picture with him. Calling Aditya’s journey rewarding to watch, Priyadarshan noted that there is no greater joy for a mentor than seeing his disciple achieve such remarkable success.

Sharing an image from one of their shoots, Priyadarshan wrote, “There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar, and heartfelt best wishes for Dhurandhar 2.”

Aditya took to the comment section to respond to his mentor, thanking him for believing in him. They collaborated on Aakrosh and Tezz.

"My Dearest Priyan Sir… this means more to me than I can ever put into words!! You believed in me when I was a nobody, and when all I had was conviction and a few written pages. You treated me like an equal, and gave me something far more precious than just work - dignity, trust, and love,” Aditya wrote.

He added, “In an industry where I often learnt what not to do, you taught me exactly what to do, not just as a filmmaker, but as a human being. From writing dialogues for Aakrosh and Tezz to standing here today, every step carries your imprint. I will forever be your student first. Thank you for everything, Sir. This success is as much yours as it is mine.”