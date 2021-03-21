Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on current Covid 19 scenario
bollywood

Mira Rajput channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on current Covid 19 scenario

Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Mira Rajput channels mother-in-law's Hansa in new Instagram post.

Mira Rajput has shared an apt joke perfectly suitable for the current situation as Covid-19 cases rise in Maharashtra and wearing a mask remains compulsory. She shared a picture with husband Shahid Kapoor along with a popular dialogue from the hit comedy show, Khichdi. It starred Shahid's step mother, Supriya Pathak as Hansa.

Sharing a picture of Shahid and her, Mira wrote on Instagram, "I’m definitely not the only one!" It shows her smiling at someone as if telling a stranger, "Hello! How are! Khana kha ke jaana." This was a popular dialogue mouthed by Hansa on Khichdi as she greeted any random person with an invitation for lunch. Supriya is married to Shahid's dad Pankaj Kapoor, who was previously married to Neelima Azeem.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding

Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it

Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it

Sidharth Malhotra: No one questions you when things are going correctly and movies work well

Shahid and Mira recently nailed the viral internet video trend - Gravity Challenge. The challenge comes as a battle between men and women upon who is stronger. Mira shared a short clip that showed the husband-wife duo participating in the challenge. Shahid aced it, leaving her surprised. Referring to it, she had written, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You're a smooth operator. Nailed it," using a kiss emoticon in the caption.

Shahid's younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also dropped heart emoticons on the video and wrote, "I did it too."

Shahid and Mira are parents to 4-year-old baby girl Misha and 2-year-old baby boy Zain.

Also read: Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baaraat video

On the professional front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film Jersey. The 39-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Shahid is currently working on filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which also features actor Raashi Khanna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput supriya pathak shahid kapoor khichdi shahid kapoor wife

Related Stories

bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan Hasmi-John Abraham's film performs drops during weekend, collects 5.22 crore

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor admires Taapsee Pannu's 'sharp' batting skills, ahead of cricket-themed films Jersey and Shabaash Mithu

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:52 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP