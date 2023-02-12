Mira Rajput decks up in Manish Malhotra-designed 'perfect pink' saree for Kiara-Sidharth wedding. See pics

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from a recent photoshoot on Sunday. She wore a designer saree for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. She looked elegant in all her photos. She revealed she wore designer Manish Malhotra's ‘perfect pink’ saree for the occasion. Her fans called her ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful.’ (Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share 1st video from wedding and it's etherea; fans say 'release it in cinemas')

Mira posed at Suryagarh palace in a saree and showed off her heavy earrings. She gave stylish poses for the camera and decked up in light pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a sleeveless blouse with heavy embroidery on the border and throughout the pallu. She kept her hair untied, and carried a matching clutch purse. She also opted for a pink lip shade with minimal makeup.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Jashn-e-bahaara.” Reacting to her traditional look, one of her fans wrote, “Beautiful and rare.” Another fan commented, “She is damn gorgeous than many Bollywood actors.” Another fan wrote, “Always..a graceful lady.” “Looking so gorgeous ma'am”, added one. “Dynamic lady, epitome of beauty”, wrote other. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

Mira Rajput gives details about her designer saree via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she re-shared pictures and wrote about her saree, “The sari is my all time favourite outfit. It flatters and flairs the way nothing can. The dreamy organza and perfect pink @manishmalhotra05.” She further wrote, “And this one is for my dearest @dolly.jain. Nobody celebrates a sari the way she does. The sari is her clay and she creates art. She drapes it so swiftly and gracefully I'm always in awe.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira attended the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as part of the 'ladkiwaale (bride's side)'. The couple attended the wedding festivities in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan which included the haldi and sangeet ceremonies last week. Sidharth and Kiara wore Manish's designs on their wedding day. On Saturday, Mira shared a couple of pictures with Shahid one of the evening parties which had Shahid dressed in black while Mira opted for an ethnic outfit, with a sheer jacket.

Karan Johar shared a sneak peek from the wedding on Instagram, and wrote, “It was such a warm and intimate shaadi…. And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you’re the best! ”

