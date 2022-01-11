Mira Rajput gorges on delicious chilli paneer, noodles. Shares pic of Chin-jabi meal

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Tuesday gave her fans a glimpse at their dinner. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture of the Indo-Chinese meal that she had.

Sharing the photo, Mira Rajput wrote, "This was dinner. Chilli paneer (cottage cheese), honey chilli potatoes, chilli garlic noodles. Yes, we're having a staycation."

Earlier in the day, Mira had shared a post on Instagram Stories, giving a list of what she had for lunch. "Had mooli parathas (radish flatbread), gajar matar (carrot peas), adhrak chai (ginger tea), gajar ka halwa (carrot dessert) for lunch today. Currently in heaven with fuzzy socks. Winter is the best (red heart emoji)."

Mira regularly shares posts on Instagram giving her fans a glimpse of her life. Recently, she shared a video in which she acted with the words flashing on the screen.

The video started with her question, "Have I become my mom?" She then shared an incident, "Just saw my son dragging his jacket so I said, 'Jhaadu mat banao (Don't turn it into a broom)."

She made faces and asked, "What has happened to me..." Mira captioned the post, "Am I becoming my mom.. @rajput_bela?........#haha #reelsindia #momjoke."

Earlier this month, Mira shared a video revealing that she was wearing Shahid's clothes. On Instagram Reels, she posted a clip of herself, wearing an off-white pyjama.

Mira wrote with the video, "Stealing clothes from the husband's closet." She then lip-synced to the line, "Oops I did it again." Sharing the video, Mira said, "Guy's clothes (greater than symbol) Girls clothes? I now have my eyes on a backpack... #reelsindia #reelitfeelit #closetswap #sweatpantsseason."

Mira and Shahid got married in 2012 and have two children--Misha (daughter) and Zain (son). Last year, they travelled for a vacation to the Maldives and then Dubai.

Meanwhile, fans will see Shahid next in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey as Arjun Talwar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and Ronit Kamra. Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi, Jersey was earlier scheduled to release in the theatres on December 31, 2021, but was postponed.

