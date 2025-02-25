Mira Rajput pens a sweet note for ‘love of her life’ Shahid Kapoor on his birthday: ‘The magic is in you’

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today (February 25). The actor's wife Mira Rajput expressed her love for him on social media with a sweet and heartfelt post. She shared a romantic picture of them together and penned a touching note, calling him the light of her world. Mira Rajput shares a loving wish for Shahid Kapoor on his birthday.

Mira's birthday wish for Shahid

On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram and shared a cosy picture with Shahid Kapoor, in which the actor couldn't stop adoring her. She wrote a heartfelt note to wish her husband, saying, "Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever (red heart emoji). In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one (evil eye). The magic is in you."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. The couple is the parents of two children, daughter Misha and son Zain Kapoor. Mira met Shahid for the first time when she was just 16 at a mutual family friend's house.

During his appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Shahid Kapoor talked about life after marriage with Mira and said, "I feel she brings so much into my world. She balances me out, makes me feel very normal, and we have beautiful children. When we got married, I was 34 and she was 20. So I had to approach it very differently. She needed to be cared for with kid gloves. She had left everything in her life and had come to Bombay. I was very established in my space and in films in general, and this world of films can be very intimidating and judgmental."

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movies

Shahid was last seen in the action thriller film Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, failed to perform well at the box office. He will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Arjun Ustara, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Gourav Sharma in key roles. The film is currently in production.