Mira Rajput says planning a vacation with Shahid Kapoor and kids is hectic: ‘We all have different agendas’
Mira Rajput opened up about how Shahid Kapoor and the kids have a different checklist of things they want to do on a vacation.
Mira Rajput candidly opened up about the trouble that is planning a family vacation, with her actor-husband Shahid Kapoor and their two kids, Misha and Zain. The actor was speaking to Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani on their YouTube channel, Moment of Silence, where she shared how vacation planning is chaotic because each one of them has different needs and agendas to fulfil. (Also read: Mira Rajput admits getting married to Shahid Kapoor at 20 felt ‘isolating’: My friends and I evolved separately)
What Mira said
Speaking about how it is a mess whenever she has to plan a vacation with the kids, Mira said, “We are right now in the middle of planning vacations. Clearly, we all have different agendas. In groups. Shahid and I want to chill and do nothing. Then me and the kids… I want to educate them and take them sightseeing and see things so that they can have something to say when they go back to school. He [Shahid] wants to do activities with them, like kayaking, trekking, paddle-boarding and whatever. The kids themselves just want to eat and go to the waterpark.”
‘It's really not going anywhere’
Mira then went on to add, “So now we are trying to plan out how we can include all of this. They could not care less, and at the end of the day, it needs to be the iPad! So now we are thinking, how are we getting all of these things together, which is chill, sightseeing, water park, give them the iPad and somewhere to stay a bit sane and not get exhausted when you come back, because the whole point of the holiday is to come back refreshed. So it's really not going anywhere because the kids are older now. Now we can't tell them this is what we are doing. They have opinions. We can't make them do things… they will say it's boring.”
Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage in 2015. The two met because they follow the same spiritual path. They have two children--daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira recently co-founded skincare brand Akind Beauty with Tira Beauty.
