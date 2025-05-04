Mira Rajput says planning a vacation with Shahid Kapoor and kids is hectic: ‘We all have different agendas’

What Mira said

Speaking about how it is a mess whenever she has to plan a vacation with the kids, Mira said, “We are right now in the middle of planning vacations. Clearly, we all have different agendas. In groups. Shahid and I want to chill and do nothing. Then me and the kids… I want to educate them and take them sightseeing and see things so that they can have something to say when they go back to school. He [Shahid] wants to do activities with them, like kayaking, trekking, paddle-boarding and whatever. The kids themselves just want to eat and go to the waterpark.”

‘It's really not going anywhere’

Mira then went on to add, “So now we are trying to plan out how we can include all of this. They could not care less, and at the end of the day, it needs to be the iPad! So now we are thinking, how are we getting all of these things together, which is chill, sightseeing, water park, give them the iPad and somewhere to stay a bit sane and not get exhausted when you come back, because the whole point of the holiday is to come back refreshed. So it's really not going anywhere because the kids are older now. Now we can't tell them this is what we are doing. They have opinions. We can't make them do things… they will say it's boring.”

Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage in 2015. The two met because they follow the same spiritual path. They have two children--daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira recently co-founded skincare brand Akind Beauty with Tira Beauty.