Mira Rajput shares post revealing why she clicks selfies when 'the kids ask me to say cheese'. See here

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Wednesday revealed the reason why she chooses to take selfies. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a post giving a glimpse of the outcomes of selfies versus pictures taken by her children.

Mira Rajput posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the first picture showing her selfie. In the picture, Mira is seen wearing a pink T-shirt while opting for a no-makeup look. Her face can be seen glowing as she kept her hair loose. However, in the second picture, clicked by 'the kids', only Mira's body can be seen wearing a deep blue suit.

In the third, a blurred photo with a finger covering half of the picture is seen. Mira captioned the post, "This is why I click selfies *when the kids ask me to say cheese* #selfiegram #humidityisheretostay #tinyhands #phonetakeover."

Reacting to the post, fans showered her with love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "looking fabulous @mira.kapoor." Another said, "Girl with the curl." A third commented, "The 2nd and 3rd selfies are the best selfies I have ever seen." "Haha can relate to it when my little one was small but you’re beautiful from both inside and outside. Most importantly very grounded," wrote another fan.

Mira Rajput regularly shares pictures on her Instagram account giving fans a glimpse of her life. On Tuesday, she dropped a picture post her yoga and captioned it, "Flowing for the glow #yogaglow."

Shahid and Mira have two children-- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Last month in an interview with Kidsstoppress, Mira has spoken about co-parenting the children. She said, "I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane...And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”

The couple got married on July 7, 2015. Marking their sixth anniversary, Mira had shared a picture hugging Shahid Kapoor, as he too held her. Mira had captioned the post, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life."

Meanwhile, Shahid next project is Jersey, an adaptation of a Telugu movie of the same name. Shahid is also the lead actor of Raj and DK's Amazon Prime series which also stars Raashi Khanna. He was last seen in 2019's Kabir Singh.