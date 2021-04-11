IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares postcard from 'Before Corona' era while Shahid Kapoor talks about letting go, see pics
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor share their thoughts via Instagram.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor share their thoughts via Instagram.
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares postcard from 'Before Corona' era while Shahid Kapoor talks about letting go, see pics

  • Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor treated fans to new pictures this weekend. While Mira looked back at one of her trips to Mykonos, Shahid spoke about letting go.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:41 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are sharing their thoughts with their Instagram followers this weekend. The two, who have been married for six years now, have rather contrasting thoughts running through their mind. On Saturday, Mira took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her trip to Mykonos, in Greece.

The mother of two was missing the time before the Covid-19 pandemic. "Postcard from my soul city #Mykonos August 2017 BC #beforecorona," she captioned her picture. Mira posed in a short white dress with a summer hat in her hand. Her followers showered her with love. "Love 😍," said a fan. "Awwww miraaa😍," added another in the comments section.

Shahid, on the other hand, shared a picture of his helmet and the sun setting at the back to talk about letting go and clearing his mind. "Sometimes a ride is all you need. The madness seems to blur away .... and joy in the simplest of things reminds you how easy it is to just breathe and let it all go," he captioned the picture, before sharing a video of his evening view. He also shared a photo of himself to urge fans to wear a mask.

Shahid Kapoor shares his thoughts on Instagram.
Shahid Kapoor shares his thoughts on Instagram.
Shahid Kapoor steps out wearing a mask.
Shahid Kapoor steps out wearing a mask.

Mira and Shahid left fans in splits with their exchange on Instagram recently, when she had a 'millennial mom fail' moment. Sharing a video of her parenting chronicles with fans, Mira said, "Hey guys! So today when I was getting ready for my live, and could not find my makeup sponge. Guess where I found it?"

She gave a glimpse of her search before adding, "Inside an empty, inflatable swimming pool! Looking like this." Mira then showed the sponge was half torn and dirty before revealing that the couple's son Zain was behind the fiasco. Shahid took to the comments section and said, "I’m so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained."

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor would follow a gossip site to keep tabs on son Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan makes funny revelation

The actor has been busy with his projects. He will soon appear in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey. He is also preparing for his digital debut with The Family Man makers Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput

Related Stories

Ronnie Screwvala has shared this pictures with his doggy.
Ronnie Screwvala has shared this pictures with his doggy.
bollywood

Ronnie Screwvala asks for caption for his pic, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana deliver

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 07:03 AM IST
  • Ronnie Screwvala has shared a picture of himself and his dog chilling together and asked his followers on Twitter to pen a caption.
READ FULL STORY
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.
bollywood

Mira Rajput plans detox by fasting, Shahid wonders why would she need it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor continues to be mesmerised by his wife, Mira Rajput, and his latest comment on her Instagram post announcing a detox fast will certainly touch your heart. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP