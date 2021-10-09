Missed work, raring to go now, says Priyanshu Chatterjee, as he gears up for his first crossover film

The pandemic did delay the release of his first crossover British production, but actor Priyanshu Chatterjee is elated that the Sam Bhattacharjee directorial will finally make its way to the audience.

“We shot it just before the pandemic hit us. We were planning an earlier release but like every other film, ours also got stalled, no one can fight it,” he shares.

Talking about the film’s status, the Tum Bin (2001) actor says, “We have finished shooting, dubbing and all the post production is done. I have been told that it would release in the UK by the end of this month and then they are planning the Indian release. That is all the information I have so far.”

Titled Barun Rai and The House on The Cliff, the crossoverproject features artistes from the UK as well as India, and marks another first of Chatterjee’s career — his first horror film.

“I have never done horror before in my career. It is first-of-a-kind for me. There are a lot of special effects and graphics. It is a new thing for me. It was interesting for me,” says the 48-year-old, who plays the titular role in the film.

Besides awaiting the release of the film, Chatterjee is also looking forward to getting back on the sets. He reveals he hasn’t shot anything in the past one and the half years since March 2020. And while the past year and half was tough in man ways, he also admits that it gave us time to introspect.

“I completely stayed at home. One does not want to go anywhere and put the family at risk. It was also about taking a step back… before the pandemic we were all rushing — more work, more money, more travel, more friends, more party, more everything. It all just came to a grinding halt and gave us time to introspect about why we were running,” says the actor, adding that he spent the time going through scripts and finalising what to shoot next.

“I did miss work and now, I am raring to go,” he ends.