Mithila Palkar: I was just very greedy to be an actor, medium didn’t matter

For Mithila Palkar, opting for projects on the digital medium way back in 2016 wasn’t about taking a risk, but rather another opportunity to showcase her talent and carry forward her love for acting. The actor, who has been a part of series such a Little Things, Girl in the City and web films such as Chopsticks and Tribhanga, says she never looked at it as taking a plunge into the unknown.

“When I started working I just wanted to be an actor. Of course when you grow up in India you want to be a part of Bollywood because that’s the example we have in front of us, and we’ve grown up watching. We think that here’s something we want to do. So, obviously I’ve grown up hoping to be a film actor. But as I was growing to be an actor professionally, I was just craving to do just that I just wanted to act,” she says.

The 28-year-old also has had a few theatrical films including Katti Batti (2015), Marathi movie Muramba and Karwaan (2018), and she reveals how her love for acting was amplified during her stint as an organiser of a youth theatre festival.

“There I saw so many people of my age putting up such phenomenal work while I was working behind the scenes. I asked myself why? I wanted to be on the stage because I thought that’s where I belong. I was just very greedy to be an actor, to be doing what I always dreamt of doing and whatever presented itself as an opportunity to me, I grabbed it with both hands,” she recounts.

Palkar further adds that for her content is king and that is all that matters. “I didn’t see what medium, that didn’t matter to me. I still want to be a better actor than what I am. I just want to be a better actor every day,” she maintains.

Being an actor has also helped her grow as a person, she reveals, and adds how being a part of her latest film, Tribhanga — directed by Renuka Shahahe — was one such experience.

“I think it is very important to change your perspective before judging people, and playing the role of Masha really helped me with that attitude a lot more. Most of the characteristics and characterisation is all in the writing. It just helps to have the same person as writer and director because the vision was clearer. I definitely think that when a woman directs a story about women is more sensitive because the way a woman understands a woman is very different from the way a man understands a woman,” she says.