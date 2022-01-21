Mithun Chakraborty recalls hand-to-mouth existence during struggling days, says he would ‘dance at big parties’ for food

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was moved by the story of a Hunarbaaz contestant’s struggle and recalled his own hardships before making it big. He said that he would walk long distances to save money and ‘dance at big parties’ for a meal.

Mithun, who is one of the judges of Hunarbaaz, was impressed by contestant Akash Singh from Bihar. Akash displayed his core strength as he performed a pole act to the tunes of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track. He got a standing ovation from Mithun and his co-judges, actor Parineeti Chopra and filmmaker Karan Johar.

An overwhelmed Akash broke down and said that it was the first time he was performing on a stage. He talked about living under a tree in a park, when he came to Mumbai, as he had no place to stay. He said that he practised his stunts on trees and poles on streets.

Mithun shared his own story to motivate Akash. “I thought no one would cast me as a hero, hence I decided to become a villain and that too, a dancing villain. I used to walk to work so that I could save money. I used to dance at big parties because I would get food to eat,” he said.

Hunarbaaz, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is set to premiere on January 22. Acrobats, stand-up comics, rappers, beatboxers, magicians and others will come on the show to display their talents. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.

In a statement, Mithun called Hunarbaaz a ‘wonderful show’. “I have been a part of many reality shows in the past but what I have seen on this show is truly exceptional. I am confident that all the Hunarbaaz performing on the stage will leave the audience stunned with their acts and make our country proud with their craft,” he said.

