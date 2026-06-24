Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone backs ICC's post-pregnancy return guidelines, calls it ‘landmark moment’ for women in sports

As she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, actor Deepika Padukone has praised the International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly announced maternity return guidelines for women cricketers, calling the move a “landmark moment”.

Deepika cheers ICC's new maternity policy

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. (Photo: Instagram)

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On Tuesday, Deepika took to Instagram Stories to praise the ICC’s newly introduced maternity return guidelines for women cricketers.

Deepika reposted a post announcing the ICC's official rollout of post-pregnancy return-to-play guidelines for women cricketers. She applauded the initiative and hailed the move as an important step towards safeguarding player welfare.

Sharing the story on her Instagram Story, Deepika wrote, “A landmark moment for women in sport (multiple clapping emojis).”

Deepika's Instagram Story.

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{{^usCountry}} Her reaction comes amid her continued advocacy for working mothers and the importance of achieving a healthy work-life balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her reaction comes amid her continued advocacy for working mothers and the importance of achieving a healthy work-life balance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, after reports emerged that Deepika had exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, rumours surfaced online claiming that the actor had demanded eight-hour shifts along with a share in the film’s profits. Later, when the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that Deepika would not be part of the sequel, more reports suggested that she had asked for extra payment for every hour beyond a seven-hour shift, along with separate accommodation for her crew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, after reports emerged that Deepika had exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, rumours surfaced online claiming that the actor had demanded eight-hour shifts along with a share in the film’s profits. Later, when the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that Deepika would not be part of the sequel, more reports suggested that she had asked for extra payment for every hour beyond a seven-hour shift, along with separate accommodation for her crew. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In November last year, Deepika explained why she believes eight-hour shifts are ideal for actors. She said society has normalised overworking and often mistakes burnout for dedication. According to her, eight hours of work a day are sufficient for both the human body and mind, and people can only give their best when they are physically and mentally healthy. About ICC’s post-pregnancy return-to-play guidelines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In November last year, Deepika explained why she believes eight-hour shifts are ideal for actors. She said society has normalised overworking and often mistakes burnout for dedication. According to her, eight hours of work a day are sufficient for both the human body and mind, and people can only give their best when they are physically and mentally healthy. About ICC’s post-pregnancy return-to-play guidelines {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this week, ICC launched a Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for female cricketers. The new policy, the first of its kind globally, aims to provide players, cricketing boards, medical professionals, and coaches with a practical framework to support players’ return to cricket after pregnancy. The Guidelines detail medical and physical timelines to help team management safely manage player workloads during and after their pregnancies.

Talking about the guidelines, ICC Chairman, Mr Jay Shah, said, “The continued growth of women's cricket must be built on opportunity, inclusion and care for our players at every stage of their lives and careers. No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level. The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are an important step in creating a more supportive and informed environment across the game. By providing Members with practical guidance, we want to ensure that female cricketers are supported through pregnancy and empowered to return to cricket with confidence.”

Deepika expecting her second baby

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Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

On the work front, apart from King with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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