Mouni Roy flaunts her Shiva-Parvati mehendi design on first Karwa Chauth after marriage. See pics

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Thursday. She flaunted her beautiful mehendi designs while posing for the camera. She will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with husband Suraj Nambiar after tying knot in January 2022 in Goa. She was last seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth with a throwback pic: 'Wishing my beauties...')

One of her mehendi designs showed Lord Shiva and Parvati hugging each other and another featured a woman breaking her fast seeing the moon with sieve in her hands. Mouni wore a pink sleeveless dress in the pictures.

She captioned the post, “Firsts are always special…( red heart).Happy Karwa Chauth beauties." Nutritionist Angie Kassabie wrote, “Piece of art.” Musician Tesher commented, “This is the most impressive mehendi art I have ever seen in my life lol.” Singer Khushboo Grewal commented, “Omgg such a beautiful design.. love the intricacy and actor Gunjan Vikkas Manaktala wrote, ”Happy 1st Karwachauth MO."

One of her fans commented, “This is so pretty.” Other fan wrote, “Happy 1st Karwa Chauth to you and your patidev (husband)!!” Other fan commented, “Congratulations for your first Karwa Chauth.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

Mouni became a popular name with the television show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She also starred in Naagin. She has also worked in television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in a few films such as Gold alongside Akshay Kumar, KGF: Chapter 1, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.

Mouni and her husband Suraj had a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali ceremony in Goa in 2022. Sharing the first official photos as husband and wife, Mouni wrote on Instagram, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

She was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan where she essayed the role of a villain.

