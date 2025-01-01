Mouni Roy trips and falls on pavement after celebrating New Year with Disha Patani; husband Suraj Nambiar picks her up

Mouni Roy took a tumble while exiting a New Year's Party in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar and BFF Disha Patani, when the paparazzi surrounded them for pictures. Mouni lost balance and fell on the pavement. Suraj held her hand and helped her get inside the car. (Also read: Ileana D'Cruz drops hint of 2nd pregnancy in New Year post; fans can't keep calm: ‘Baby coming in 2025?’) Mouni Roy looked unfazed as she got up and went towards her car, surrounded by paparazzi.

Mouni falls on the pavement

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Mouni was seen leaving the party, when she suddenly fell on the pavement. Suraj immediately helped her get up, and held her hand. Disha was seen following the two right behind. She held on to Mouni's hand. As the paparazzi clicked pictures, the three of them were seen entering the car.

Fan reactions

Fans were not impressed with the paparazzi standing so close to the actors in the situation and expressed their concern for Mouni. One comment read, “Hope she is okay.” A second fan said, “Thank god her husband was there and held her at that moment, hope she did not get hurt.” “Respect someone else's privacy please,” read another comment.

Mouni and Disha have been close friends in the industry, ever since the two of them were part of The Entertainers Tour with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben across the US.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime. Created by Sumit Roy, the show stars Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy and others as they get entangled in the world of showbiz, each with their own vested interests.

Fans will see her next in the upcoming film by Khuda Haafiz director, Faruk Kabir, which is scheduled to be released in 2025.