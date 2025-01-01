Ileana D'Cruz drops hint of 2nd pregnancy in New Year post; fans can't keep calm: ‘Baby coming in 2025?’

Ileana D’Cruz posted a video to wish her fans a happy New Year while hinting that she might be pregnant again. The actor showed fans how her 2024 went and held up a positive pregnancy stick for October. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the actor. (Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz says after signing Anurag Basu's Barfi, film offers from Southern film industry ‘dwindled away’) Ileana D'Cruz hints she's pregnant for the second time.

Ileana hints 2nd pregnancy?

“Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more,” wrote Ileana giving a glimpse of her domestic bliss with husband Michael Dolan and their child Koa Phoenix Dolan. The video shows her and Michael bringing up their son lovingly as she counts the months. In October, an emotional Ileana holds a positive pregnancy stick up to the camera briefly before the video moves on to the next months.

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the pregnancy stick she held up, with one fan commenting, “Second Baby is coming in 2025? or we misunderstands.” Another fan wrote, “Wait…October…congratulations again!!” Many left congratulatory messages like, “Congratulations again!!!!!! Happy New Year,” and “October. Congratulations.” Numerous fans also commented with heart emojis, congratulating her on the news.

Ileana’s first pregnancy

In April 2023, Ileana posted a picture of a onesie while announcing the news of her first pregnancy on Instagram. She wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” She posted a picture of her bump in May and announced the birth of her son in August, writing, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.” In March 2024, she penned a long note about being a ‘sleep-deprived’ mother getting candid about how difficult motherhood was. Ileana and Michael married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2023.

Recent work

Ileana was last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and Do Aur Do Pyaar in 2024. She is yet to announce her upcoming projects.