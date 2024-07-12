OTT releases to watch this weekend: Showtime, Kakuda, Vikings Valhalla and more

OTT releases to watch this weekend: From a horror comedy and medical thriller to drama and action, the OTT releases this week have it all. From new seasons of old shows to fresh releases, everyone will have something to look forward to. (Also Read: House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 review: The dragons finally face off in the best episode of the show so far) OTT releases to watch this weekend: Stills from Vikings Valhalla and Kakuda.

Showtime (Part 2) - Disney+ Hotstar

The highly-anticipated part 2 of Showtime sees Emraan Hashmi’s Raghu Khanna face a severe setback as his production house is raided, jeopardising his plans for the future. Mouni Roy’s Yasmin will have to take a significant decision regarding her pregnancy. Vijay Raaz’s Saajan severs all ties with Raghu to align with Mahima Makwana’s Mahika, even as Shriya Saran’s Mandira and Rajeev Khandelwal’s Armaan’s relationship faces challenges.

Pill - JioCinema

In Pill, Riteish Deshmukh plays Dr Prakash, a determined medical professional who delves into the murky waters of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Prakash and three whistle-blowers confront a pharmaceutical giant, Forever Cure, exposing the corrupt nexus involving pharma companies, middlemen and doctors. It’s the common man who’s bearing the brunt, and as they dig deeper, they face formidable challenges.

Kakuda - Zee 5

Set in Rathodi, Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Sarpotdar comes with another horror comedy after Munjya. The film explores a peculiar ritual that dictates that every home must open a small door at 7.15 pm every day to escape the wrath of a mysterious entity. Sonakshi Sinha’s Indira is a resolute woman of science who finds herself in this chaos after marrying Saqib Saleem’s Sunny. Riteish Deshmukh’s Victor, a ghost hunter, adds a layer of humour to the chilling occurrences.

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3) - Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla’s third season is set seven years after the events of season 2. Frida Gustavsson’s Freydis Eriksdotter is now the leader of pagan Jomsborg. Sam Corlett’s Leif Eriksson and Leo Suter’s Harald Sigurdsson have gained power in Constantinople. New challenges test their resolve and friendship. This season also sees Bradley Freegard’s return as King Canute, Laura Berlin as Queen Emma and David Oakes as Earl Godwin.