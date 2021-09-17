Mrunal Thakur: I wasn’t okay with letting go of projects due to Covid, but I had to

Life post the second Covid-19 wave was stressful for actor Mrunal Thakur andshe has to let go of some work because everything started at the same time after restrictions were lifted.

The actor explains, “This has been a busy year for me so far. After the second lockdown was lifted, all producers wanted to shoot together. We are still trying to figure it out. A couple of films, I had to take a step back because I felt even if I did them, it would be an injustice. The character in each film needs that much time and love from your end.”

The Batla House (2019) actor says that the audiences is smart enough to figure out when an actor hasn’t done their role with dedication and she didn’t want to disappoint them.

“It needs to be soulful. Aisa nahi hai ki kaam hai toh karte hi jaa rahe hain, without putting your soul, heart, blood and sweat into it. I just felt that I had to go a bit slow. I was pacing really fast, but I do like that,” says Thakur, who will be seen next in Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Letting go of projects, however, wasn’t easy, and the actor agrees, “I am not okay with that, but I have no other option after all. Because of Covid-19 (restrictions) earlier, we couldn’t travel. Earlier, I would shoot in Punjab, come to Mumbai, then go to Patiala, then Chandigarh... I was juggling a couple of projects. Right now, if I have to fly somewhere, I have to get tests done, it (the process) has slowed down. What I do is I compensate with a photoshoot or maybe something related to my work like a narration or script reading.”

She also clears the air about one of her most awaited projects earlier, the prequel to Baahubali. Thakur clarifies that she is no longer doing the web series. “I was doing that, but not anymore. We did shoot a few episodes two-three years ago, but unfortunately I am not a part of it. I wish the entire team all the best because that’s a very special and dear project,” she ends.