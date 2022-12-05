Mrunal Thakur says she's criticised for playing Ishaan Khatter's sister in Pippa: People feel nobody would cast me as...

Mrunal Thakur, who has been basking in the success of her Telugu-Hindi bilingual Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salman, is now looking forward to her next project, the war drama Pippa, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Mrunal as the sister of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, played by Ishaan. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur says people ask about her marriage plans on learning her age: ‘They ask if by 32 I will have a child’)

The actor revealed she feels that audience is much more accepting now, and willing to see different kinds of roles onscreen. In an interview, Mrunal spoke about playing Ishaan's sister in Pippa. She also spoke about how her friends have missed out on roles because they were asked to play the lead's sister or wife.

Speaking with Filme Shilmy, Mrunal said, "A lot of people criticised me for saying that hey, you are playing Ishaan's sister [in Pippa]. Nobody, in future, would cast you as Ishaan's love interest. I want to break that stereotype… I do not worry if people are going to like it or not like it. If they like it great, if they don't like it, they should share their feedback with me so I can implement it the next time I work on the character."

Mrunal further said, "I have met a lot of friends who are actors and they have missed out on important roles because it was a sister's role or a wife's role. I'm not saying go against your age. I have done that; I have played a mother when I was really young. But again, that's something that the character demands."

Mrunal was seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu film Jersey earlier this year. While the Hindi version had a muted response, her foray into the south industry with Sita Raman has proved to be more fruitful. Pippa, which is based on the memoir, The Burning Chaffees, by Brigadier Mehta, is due to be released next year.

