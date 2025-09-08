MS Dhoni to make action-packed Bollywood debut in The Chase with R Madhavan? Watch teaser

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni may be gearing up for his biggest on-screen role yet. A newly released teaser titled The Chase features the legendary cricketer alongside Bollywood actor R Madhavan, sparking speculation about Dhoni’s potential debut in Indian cinema. The action-packed clip shows both stars suited up as task force officers, hinting at a high-stakes mission. The Chase teaser suggests an intense action storyline, showcasing MS Dhoni and R Madhavan as elite task force officers.

What's in the teaser

The producers, Lucifer Circus, shared the teaser where both Dhoni and Madhavan are seen in tactical black uniforms, dark sunglasses, and armed with rifles, looking every bit like elite task force operatives gearing up for a dangerous mission.

They shared the teaser and wrote: "Lucifer Circus presents the ultimate blockbuster! The legend himself, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, joins forces with the brilliant R. Madhavan and the ever-charming Viraj Ghelani, directed by the one and only master storyteller Vasan Bala. Music on @lucifermusic666. Buckle up… THE CHASE begins now!" The makers added MS Dhoni's Bollywood debut as one of the tags, which created a buzz among fans on social media.

Internet reacts

The clip has sent fans into a frenzy, sparking speculation online. While many are thrilled to see Dhoni in what looks like a major on-screen role, others are wondering if The Chase is a movie, a web series, or a high-concept advertisement.

Though Dhoni has previously featured in advertisements and made a cameo in a Tamil film, fans believe this teaser hints at what could be his most significant acting role yet. Social media is buzzing with reactions, with fans calling Dhoni a “hero” and reaffirming, “It’s Thala for a reason.” One fan wrote, "From Captain cool to action hero -Thala never fails to surprise us, super excited! for #TheChase"

Dhoni's offscreen work

Away from the screen, Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but remains a beloved figure in the IPL. He last played for the Chennai Super Kings in May 2025 during a match against the Gujarat Titans. Despite his retirement, CSK retained him as an uncapped player last season, paying ₹4 crore.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, last seen in Dharma's Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi with Fatima Sana Sheikh, is gearing up for Dhurandar, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film is set to release on 5 December.