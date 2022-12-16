Mukesh Khanna on Besharam Rang song controversy: 'How could the censor board pass it, did they not see...?'

Mukesh Khanna has joined the group of people criticising the first song, Besharam Rang, from Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan. He has questioned how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could pass the song despite alleged “vulgarity” in the visuals of the song. (Also read: Raees dir Rahul Dholakia responds to SRK trolls: ‘Tell these bigots to shut up’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song released earlier this week and has courted controversies ever since. While trolls have attacked the song for alleged vulgarity, politicians have objected to the use of saffron colour for Deepika's attire.

Asked to comment on the controversy around the song, Mukesh Khanna told ABP News, “I think our film industry has gone haywire. This is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?”

He added, “Ok, the issue at hand is that of vulgarity. Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP minister Narottam Mishra has said that Besharam Rang reflected a “dirty mindset”, and threatened that Pathaan may not be released in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also raised objections to the release of the movie in the state. President of MP Ulema Board Syed Anas Ali also said that the sentiments of “the Muslim community have been hurt” by the film, adding that they will not “allow this film to be released”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON