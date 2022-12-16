Raees director Rahul Dholakia asks film fraternity to support Shah Rukh Khan amid 'hate attack' online

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia has responded to the trolls attacking Shah Rukh Khan and called them 'bigots with idiotic theories'. Shah Rukh is once again the target of online trolls ever since the first song of his upcoming film Pathaan came out. (Also read: Swara Bhaskar, Onir take on trolls attacking Deepika's song Besharam Rang)

Titled Besharam Rang, the song is being criticised online. A few politicians, including BJP minister Narottam Mishra, have called for a ban against the movie if changes are not made to the visuals of the song. The minister said the song reflected a “dirty mindset” and had “objectionable costumes”.

Rahul tweeted Friday morning, “The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema ; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up!”

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also raised objections to the release of the movie in the state. President of MP Ulema Board, Syed Anas Ali, told ANI, "The sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by this film. We will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country."

"The Pathans are one of the most respectable Muslim communities. Not just the Pathans but the entire Muslim community is being defamed in this film. The name of the film is Pathaan and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. Pathans are being portrayed wrongly in the film," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan has also responded to the trolling. During his appearance at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 (KIFF) on Thursday evening, he spoke about negativity that exists on social media. Without mentioning Pathaan, Shah Rukh addressed the ‘narrowness of view’ on social media and even challenged those with negative mindset.

After staying away from the screens for a few years since his box office debacle Zero, Shah Rukh Khan recently announced two projects. He will soon be seen in action films Jawaan and Pathaan.

