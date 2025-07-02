‘Everybody should do it’: Mumtaz, 77, admits to getting fillers on face, says she doesn't mind plastic surgery too

Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Khushi Kapoor and others have opened up about getting cosmetic surgeries done, even if that made them a target of trolls. In a recent interview with Times of India, Mumtaz, 77, also spoke about how she uses cheek fillers once every four months and shared her thoughts on undergoing plastic surgery. Mumtaz admitted to using fillers and defends actors getting plastic surgery.

Mumtaz on using fillers

Mumtaz revealed that she does use fillers when she is too tired of working out and said, "If you don't work out, you won't look good. I have not done any facelifts, but sometimes when I am too tired, I do use fillers on my left and right side of the face. Usse chal jata hai ek do mahina (For 1-2 months it works). I do it once every four months. I don't feel the need to go under the knife, till now."

Mumtaz says plastic surgery is not a crime

However, Mumtaz also shared that she has no issue with getting plastic surgery if needed: "If you feel there is anything less in you, then you must rectify it. It is not a crime to change it. Everybody wants to look good and beautiful. Even if I feel like I need something I need to work on, I will change it. Even if I have to do a plastic surgery, I will do it. If that makes me look beautiful, why not? Everybody should do it."

About Mumtaz

Mumtaz is one of the most iconic stars of Hindi cinema’s golden era. She ruled the silver screen in the late 1960s and ’70s. From her breakout performance in Do Raaste to her memorable roles in Khilona, Roti, Loafer, and Aap Ki Kasam, Mumtaz became a household name and emerged as one of the highest-paid actors in India. Her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Rajesh Khanna remains legendary. Despite retiring at the peak of her career, Mumtaz remains an enduring style icon. She recently revealed that she would love to return to films but has no interest in playing a hero's mother.