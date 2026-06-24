Nafisa Ali, 69 completes 11000 feet trek near Rohtang amid cancer battle, admits it made her feel 'brand new'

“Trekking at 11,000 feet for a super picnic with friends and family. See me being helped by my son-in-law and grandson helping me down the track. It made me feel brand new after surgery and my many chemos,” she wrote in the caption. In the video, the actor’s family members are seen supporting her during the trek as she soaked in the beauty of the mountains.

Nafisa shared a video capturing moments from her trek and reflected on the support she received from her loved ones throughout the challenging climb.

On Tuesday, the 69-year-old took to Instagram to share glimpses from her adventure and revealed that the experience left her feeling "brand new" after undergoing surgery and multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi , who is battling a recurrence of peritoneal and ovarian cancer , recently achieved a remarkable personal milestone by trekking to an altitude of 11,000 feet near Rohtang Pass . The actor admitted that the experience left her feeling "brand new" after undergoing surgery and multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

In another clip, the veteran actor is seen navigating a rocky trail with the support of her son-in-law and grandson, who stayed by her side throughout the climb. “At 11,000 feet -near Rohtang- with Adil (my son-in-law) and Aamair pushing me up the rocks, I finally made it up to the car. It was too much fun,” the caption read.

The actor also shared several photos from the day, which showcased special moments spent with her friends and relatives. In one of the captions, Nafisa spoke about the landscape and shared, “After crossing the Atal Tunnel, we had a picnic lunch at 11,000 feet at a place called Sissu. It was just a grand experience.”

Nafisa's trek has won hearts on social media, with fans and well-wishers showering the veteran actor with love, admiration, and words of encouragement in the comment section.

“Ma'am...thank you for the motivation & inspiration. Stay happy stay healthy. God bless,” one social media user wrote, with another sharing, “So nice to see you with this energy!! May you keep inspiring others. Get well soon, Nafisaji.”

“I get part of my strength from u Ma'am,” one comment read. One social media user shared, “Stay strong and speedy recovery to you Nafisa.”

“Such a beautiful way to a speedy recovery, may you be blessed , your positivity will win and you are free of any inconveniences,” one wrote.

About Nafisa Ali’s cancer diagnosis Nafisa Ali has resumed chemotherapy for peritoneal cancer, which had advanced to stage 4. She was initially diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018 and had been declared cancer-free in 2019.

Last year in October, Nafisa took to her Instagram handle to share an update about her health, about her cancer coming back and advancing. Since then, Nafisa Ali has used her social media to keep her fans and well-wishers posted about her treatment and her health.

Nafisa was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She was declared cancer-free in 2019. Speaking about her struggle during that period, the actor had said in 2019, “I still have to go for check-ups every three months and it will be five years before it can be said that the cancer is in remission, but it was still a good reason to reach for the champagne.” In 2020, Nafisa revealed that she had been diagnosed with leucoderma after she had noticed white patches on her skin while she was undergoing chemotherapy a few months back.

When it comes to work, she was last seen in the 2022 film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.