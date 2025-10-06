Nafisa Ali Sodhi flaunts 'positive power' with bald look amid cancer relapse and treatment

A few weeks into resuming her treatment, the actor has now shared a picture of herself completely embracing the bald look. Sharing beaming selfies of herself and her good friend, she captioned her photo, "Positive power … with my best friend Gaby".

Earlier last month, actor and former beauty queen Nafisa Ali Sodhi, took to her Instagram to update well wishers about her health. Nafisa had been diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer back in November 2018, which she has since, been battling and rather bravely at that.

Now while this stage in the cancer treatment, that of losing ones hair, can appear quite daunting, Nafisa chose to own the narrative this time around. 4 days ago, she shared pictures of her grandchildren helping her cut her hair, making a moment out of what needed to be done.

As a matter of fact, several days back, she had shares another smiling picture of herself to the gram, this time holding up her hairbrush full of fallen locks. The caption read, "Here goes my Chemotherapy locks … soon I will be bald 😊".

You may know Nafisa best from her role of Shivani, in 2007 classic, Life in a…Metro, but the veteran actor has many more multifaceted achievements to her name. She debuted opposite Shashi Kapoor with Shyam Benegal's 1979 film Junoon. She went on to appear in films like Bewafaa (1998) with Amitabh Bachchan, Guzaarish (2010) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) with her Life in a...Metro co-star, Dharmendra.

Nafisa also eventually spread her wings to politics, having contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and 2009 from Kolkata and Lucknow respectively. She joined the Indian National Congress after the Samajwadi Party, eventually, joining the All India Trinamool Congress in 2021 ahead of the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election.

On the personal front, Nafisa is married to Polo player and Arjuna awardee Colonel Ravinder Singh Sodhi. They have 3 children, Armama, Pia and Ajit between them.

Coming back to her health, we wish Nafisa strength and resilience on this journey.