Namashi Chakraborty says people only talk about dad Mithun, not mom Yogeeta Bali

Actor Namashi Chakraborty has said that his mother, Yogita Baali, was a wonderful actor in her era but people only talk to him about his dad - Mithun Chakraborty. He was speaking with Aaj Tak in a new interview when Namashi also said that he only likes to watch his mom pair up with Mithun onscreen. (Also read: Namashi Chakraborty says Rajkumar Santoshi was reminded of young Mithun on first meeting)

Namashi on mom Yogita Bali

Namashi Chakraborty talks about his mom, Yogita Bali.

Asked why he rarely talks about his bond with his mother, Namashi said, “Mostly, people associate me with my father alone, no one has ever mentioned my mom. Even she was a wonderful actor in her era. People get focussed on papa. I share a special relationship with my mom. She keeps the family together.”

Namashi can't watch mom with other heroes

Talking about how much of his mom's work has he followed, Namashi told the news channel, "I have seen some of her film but she gets embarrassed and tells me 'do not watch my films'. Between the 70s and the 80s, she did more than 100 films. Among her films, I like Ajnabee and Beshaq. I can only watch her onscreen with papa. I feel bad when she is with some other hero. I have seen papa acting my entire life but it feels weird when I watch Ma onscreen.

About Yogita Bali

Having featured in films such as Parwana and Ganga Tera Pani Amrit in early 1970s, Yogita went on to star in many films including Kunwara Baap, Ajanabee, Apradhi, and Sauda.

Yogita, who is the niece of Geeta Bali, divorced Kishore Kumar in 1978 and married Mithun Chakraborty the next year. Together, they have four children - Mahaakshay, Ushmey, and Dishani, apart from Namashi.

About Namashi

Namashi made his onscreen debut earlier this year with Bad Boy which also featured Amrin Qureshi. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Amree, the daughter of film producer Sajid Qureshi. Apart from Namashi and Amrin, the movie features Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

About Mithun

Mithun is likely to be seen in the fifth installment of the hit comedy franchise Houseful which is headlined by Akshay Kumar. The new film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and may get a Diwali release next year. Mithun had featured in second instalment of the movie.

Apart from the comedy movie, Mithun also has a Christmas release in the pipeline - his Bengali film Kabuliwala will release in theeatres this December.

