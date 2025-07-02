Naseeruddin Shah deletes post supporting Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3 row: ‘It is impossible to carry torch of truth’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah faced backlash on social media after he came forward to defend actor Diljit Dosanjh, supporting his decision to work with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. However, the controversy led to Naseeruddin deleting his Facebook post, seemingly in response to the negative reaction. Also read: Sardaar Ji 3: Diljit Dosanjh shares public response in Pakistan amid row over Hania Aamir's casting Naseeruddin Shah has posted a cryptic note on Facebook after deleting the post.

Naseeruddin Shah deletes post after backlash

Naseeruddin posted a supportive message for Diljit on Facebook on Monday, but it appears to have been deleted as it's no longer visible on his timeline. It seems to be a reaction to the backlash he was getting for his comments.

The actor has posted a cryptic note on Facebook after deleting the post where he posted a quote by Georg Christoph Lichtenberg.

Naseeruddin wrote, “It is almost impossible to carry the torch of truth through a crowd without singeing somebody's beard. -Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, scientist and philosopher.”

The comments section of Naseeruddin's latest post reveals a divided opinion, with some users defending his right to free speech and others criticising him for supporting Diljit's collaboration with a Pakistani actor.

What did Naseeruddin write on Facebook?

Earlier this week, Naseeruddin used Facebook to write words to show support to Diljit amid the backlash he is getting for working with Pakistani actor in Sardaar Ji 3.

Defending Diljit, Naseeruddin wrote, “I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was.”

He added, “But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned. What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it. And my response to those who will say “Go to Pakistan” is ‘GO TO KAILASA’.”

Diljit in spotlight for Sardaar Ji 3

Over the last few days, Diljit has been getting hate for his latest film Sardaar Ji 3 including Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The film also stars Neeru Bajwa. Amid the drama, the movie opened overseas on June 27. It didn’t release in India.

After the launch of the trailer, there have been calls to ban Diljit and his future work in India. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have called for a ban on Diljit and all his upcoming projects. Singer Mika Singh has shared that Diljit should apologise. The stir comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.