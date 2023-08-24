National Film Awards 2023 live updates: Will Allu Arjun or Ram Charan win?
- National Film Awards 2023 live updates: The annual official awards will be declared in New Delhi during a press meet on Thursday.
The 69th annual National Film Awards will be declared on Thursday evening in New Delhi. From Best Actor, Best Actress to Best Film, winners in multiple awards categories will be announced with a press meet at 5pm. Check out all the updates:
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 03:57 PM
National Film Awards 2023: NTR for supporting role?
Fans of Jr NTR are hoping he wins Best Supporting actor for RRR. “Award deserves him @tarak9999,” read a post on X.
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 03:22 PM
National Film Awards: Last year's winners
Soorarai Pottru won three of the four biggest awards last year Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior took home major trophies. Read more here.
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 03:09 PM
National Film Awards: Kangana spotted
Ahead of National Film Awards announcement, Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport. She discussed the Chandrayaan 3 landing and wished all the luck to chess champion R Praggnanandhaa for his final match. She is expected to win the Best Actress award for Thalaivi.
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 03:04 PM
69th National Film Awards: Will Allu Arjun win?
Fans of Allu Arjun are praying for his Best Actor win. “Hope for the Best. @alluarjun. Delivered one of the best performances till date in Indian cinema,” read a tweet.
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 02:40 PM
National Film Awards 2023: Fans bat for Ram Charan
Fans of Ram Charan are hoping he wins the Best Actor award for his work in RRR. “Ram Charan's performance as Raju in the RRR movie has garnered global attention and recognition. His outstanding portrayal indeed merits consideration for a national award,” read a tweet.
- Thu, 24 Aug 2023 02:33 PM
National Film Awards: Announcement time
The 69th National Film Awards will be announced at 5pm on Thursday. You can follow the same on the official social media handle of PIB India and I&B Ministry.