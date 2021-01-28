Navya Naveli Nanda parties with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor; posts then-and-now photos

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, partied the night away with her girl gang - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor - on Wednesday. She shared then-and-now pictures of the four of them on Instagram. It looks like the star kids share a close bond since childhood.

“How it started vs How it’s going‼️” Navya captioned her post. The first photo showed the four of them as kids, posing in swimsuits. The other was taken during their girls’ night out on Wednesday. Suhana commented, “Hehehe,” with heart emojis.

Suhana, too, shared the same photo on her own page with an additional one. "just me being the main character. lol," she captioned her post.

Anissa Malhotra, the wife of actor Armaan Jain, commented, “You girls look amazing!!” Singer Kanika Kapoor called them ‘cute’. The pictures also got a lot of love from fans. “Most beautiful pic on internet today,” one wrote, while another commented, “Friendship goals.”

Navya, who recently made her Instagram account public, has no plans of entering Bollywood at the moment. She is the co-founder of a digital healthcare platform. Recently, she talked about being undermined as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner,” she said during an Instagram live. “It is those situations where you feel like you need to prove yourself and you don't necessarily do because it is just stupid. But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, 'Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?' That is where I feel like, 'Okay, I need to prove myself,’” she added.

While Ananya has a flourishing career in films, Suhana and Shanaya are also inclined towards acting. While Suhana is studying films at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Shanaya is gaining on-set experience - she worked as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.