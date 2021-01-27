Khushi Kapoor takes lessons in classical Indian dance with cousin Shanaya, are they gearing up for Bollywood debut?

A picture of Khushi Kapoor performing Kathak with cousin Shanaya Kapoor, is being widely shared online. Khushi is expected to maker her acting debut in the next couple of years.

In the picture, both Khushi and Shanaya wore salwar-suits, and posed on either side of a third person, who took the photo. While Khushi wore pink, Shanaya wore a cream-coloured outfit, along with ghungroos.





Khushi made her Instagram profile public late last year, around the same time as Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

In a recent interview, her father, film producer Boney Kapoor, confirmed that she has acting ambitions. Khushi comes from a prominent film family. She is the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and sister of Janhvi Kapoor. Many of her cousins and both her uncles are actors.

Boney told Bombay Times in an interview, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor." Hinting at Khushi being launched by another noted filmmaker, he further said, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

Also read: Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’

Shanaya, too, is expected to make her acting debut soon. She assisted director Sharan Sharma on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi in the lead role. Her father, Sanjay, had told Mumbai Mirror in 2019 that Shanaya considers a formal education in film a 'waste' of time. He said, “Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week.”





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON