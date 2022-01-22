Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Navya Naveli Nanda poses in saree, flaunts grey hair in new photos; fan asks 'where do I send rishta?'
Navya Naveli Nanda poses in saree, flaunts grey hair in new photos; fan asks 'where do I send rishta?'

  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture of herself in a saree with her grey hair visible, drawing appreciation from fans.
Navya Naveli Nanda in the image posted by her on Instagram.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:02 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared pictures of herself looking elegant in a saree on her Instagram on Saturday, sparking admiration from fans with one even asking if he could send his 'rishta' for her.

On Saturday morning, Navya shared two pics of herself on Instagram, wearing a peach saree and jewellery and even flaunting her grey hair. "Ft. my white hair," she captioned the post. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was among those who appreciated Navya's photo as she commented a heart emoji. Navya's uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan sent her a hug via an emoji.

Fans were more verbose in their praise as one cheekily asked, "Ok, but where can I send rishta?" One more added: “All the beauty and glamour of the world on one side and you in the saree on the other side.”

Other fans called Navya 'radiant and regal' in the picture. In one of the pictures, a couple of strands of her grey hair are visible as Navya looks off camera. "The white strands of hair resembles grey matter," wrote one fan while another wrote: “Why so pretty?”

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Unilke her grandparents and uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Navya has said she has no plans of entering the film industry.

In an interview with Vogue magazine last year, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and is currently in India with her family. She often shares glimpses of her life on social media. 

