Entertainment / Bollywood / Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya, who recently patched up, plan first family trip with kids
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya, who recently patched up, plan first family trip with kids

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya, who recently reconciled after being on the verge of divorce, are planning to move to Dubai with their kids.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife had filed for divorce.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife, Aaliya, are on the path to recovery as a couple, after a separation last year that also involved public mudslinging and lawsuits.

In a new interview, Aaliya said that she and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are soon going to go on their first family trip together since reconciling. She told a leading daily, "We shall book the tickets soon," and added, "Yes, we all four are going. The kids will stay back in Dubai."

The couple's two children -- Shora and Yaani -- will be enrolled at a school in Dubai, as online classes back home have been a burden. "They are not enjoying studies online and wish to attend classrooms, which doesn’t look like a possibility in the near future in India. My children’s body language has changed. Online padhai woh nahin hoti jo aapko classroom mein milti hai (Online classes don’t impart the same education as a real classroom)," she said.

Earlier this year, Aaliya reversed her decision to divorce Nawazuddin, to whom she was married for about a decade. Nawaz told a leading daily in the aftermath of the new development, "I prefer not to talk about my personal life, and I have never spoken ill of anyone. I don’t let negativity and hatred get to me. She is still the mother of my children, and we have shared a decade of our life together. I will always support her no matter what."

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him, says 'children should not suffer'

He added, "Mera farz banta hai ke main unka khayal rakhu (It is my responsibility to provide for them). Aaliya and I are not on the same page, we may not agree with each other, but our children have always been my priority. They should not suffer because of us. Rishtey bante bighadte rehte hai, unka asar bacchon pe nahi hona chahiye (Relationships have their ups and downs, but that shouldn't affect the children). I want to be a good father.”

