Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Anurag Kashyap scolded him on Gangs Of Wasseypur sets: You're behaving too much like Al Pacino

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has recalled an incident when filmmaker Anurag Kashyap scolded him on the Gangs Of Wasseypur sets for 'behaving too much like Al Pacino'. In a new interview, Nawazuddin also remembered Anurag asking him not to 'play power'. Anurag Kashyap asked him to 'just be normal and you'd look dangerous'. (Also Read | When Anurag Kashyap called Nawazuddin Siddiqui his ‘item girl’, said ‘we would have had a great marriage’) Nawazuddin Siddiqui said Anurag Kashyap scolded him. It has an Al Pacino connection.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) is a gangster action crime film produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap. Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars Manoj Bajpai, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia. It is the first instalment in the Gangs of Wasseypur series.

Nawazuddin spoke about Anurag

In an interview with Mashable India, Nawazuddin said that during his training days, he used to 'sleep as Robert De Niro or Al Pacino'. ''I was in that phase for three to four months. My teacher would advise me not to do it. On the first day of the shooting of Gangs Of Wasseypur, main pura Al Pacino banke gaya (I went like Al Pacino). I would even speak like him. Anurag (Kashyap) scolded me a lot at night. He told me, 'You're behaving too much like Al Pacino'. So I threw the entire facade away overnight and I couldn't sleep all night. When I went there in the morning the next day, I went purely as Nawaz," he said.

The actor added that he 'does not want to play power' and wants to be himself. He also said, "You don't get powers just by playing it. For example, Anurag used to say, 'You have 25 people standing behind you so you don't have to play power. Just be normal and you'd look dangerous'."

Nawazuddin's projects

Nawazuddin was recently seen in Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Avneet Kaur. Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut. The film released on Prime Video on June 23. Apart from this, Nawazuddin has an interesting line-up of films, which includes Noorani Chehra, Haddi and Adbhut.

He will collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill for the new song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. B Praak has sung the song from the album Zohrajabeen. It will release on July 3. Nawazuddin is known for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manto, and Badlapur among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON