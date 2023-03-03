Nawazuddin Siddiqui refutes wife's claims; didn't stop kids from staying at his home, claims source

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui alleged that the actor threw her and their kids out of their house, sources close to the actor dismissed the claims. Earlier Aaliya had posted a video of herself along with their daughter Shora and son Yaani. She said that she only had ₹81 with her after being thrown out of the house, and having no other place to go. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she's been 'thrown' out of house

Now responding to the video, sources close to Nawazuddin said, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone's entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grand kids are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.”

“Other than this, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she do not have any other place to stay or go is technically wrong. To clarify the fact, Nawaz has already bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 which she has given for rent at her own will. Also, as we clearly see in this video it is visible that no one is removed from the property as claimed by Aaliya and it is also very evident that the kids were never stopped to enter the property,” sources added.

Meanwhile, Aaliya said in her previous video, “I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me - no house to go to, and no money.”

The video also featured Shora crying. Aaliya continued, “I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, to all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour in the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids." She also added another video which showed how the kids slept on the floor of a relative's house.



The problems between Nawazuddin and Aaliya began in January when Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed at home after Nawazuddin's mother filed a complaint against her over property dispute. Aaliya was at Nawazuddin's Andheri house after reportedly returning from Dubai with her kids. Later, Nawazuddin's lawyer claimed that Aaliya was still married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav.

