Reddit reacts to Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru: 'She is just 21, he's 49'

Kangana Ranaut is all set to debut as a film producer with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will premiere on Prime video later this month. On Thursday, the trailer for Tiku Weds Sheru was released, which featured a kissing scene involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, and it has not gone down well with a section of social media users. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals Irrfan Khan and herself were original leads of Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in a still from Tiku Weds Sheru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some on Reddit are calling it 'gross'. Others said they were ‘shocked’ the scene was from a film backed by Kangana Ranaut, who often speaks about the representation of women in films.

Reactions to kiss scene

Many reacted to a Reddit post that said, "It's so disappointing to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired opposite someone (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who is 49." One wrote, "Shocking how its coming from Kangana."

A comment read, "What on earth is this?" A person also commented, “Gross! Also what is up with Nawazuddin's movie choices?” Another one said about the actor, “Can't defend Nawaz (Nawazuddin) anymore. Bahut ho gaya outsider outsider (Too much has been said about him being an outside in Bollywood).” Replying to the statement, one wrote, "Being an outsider does not make one greater than the others or excusable. It’s high time people stop putting them on pedestals."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some also defended Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's kiss in Tiku Weds Sheru. One commented, "Shah Rukh Khan also had a kissing scene with Anushka. It's not new." The actors were seen together in Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017). Shah Rukh is 57, while Anushka is 35.

About Tiku Weds Sheru

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiku Weds Sheru is the first film produced by Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Productions. It will be released on June 23 on Prime Video.

The romantic-comedy is directed and written by Sai Kabir and stars Nawazuddin and Avneet together for the first time. This is Avneet's first film in a lead role. She has acted in shows such Chandra Nandini and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, among others.

Tiku Weds Sheru trailer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nawazuddin's Tiku and Avneet's Sheru are polar opposites, who marry. Tiku views her marriage as a chance to move to Mumbai and make a career in films. Sheru, on the other hand, has been playing small roles in films for years.

The trailer for the film highlights their quirky love story and also their struggles as they try to realise their Bollywood dreams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON