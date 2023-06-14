Kangana Ranaut reveals Irrfan Khan and herself were original leads of Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of her next production, Tiku Weds Sheru, on Wednesday in Mumbai. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a junior artiste in Hindi films and Avneet Kaur as an aspiring actor. At the trailer launch event, Kangana revealed that she was initially supposed to star in the comedy film, opposite late Irrfan Khan. (Also read: Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet struggle for their Bollywood dreams in Kangana Ranaut’s production) Kangana Ranaut and Irrfan Khan were the original pairing of Tiku Weds Shuru

When was Tiku Weds Sheru first announced?

Tiku Weds Sheru was initially called Divine Lovers and was launched back in 2016 in the presence of the original cast, Irrfan and Kangana, along with director Sai Kabir, fresh off the acclaim of Revolver Rani (2014), that starred Kangana in the titular role.

Why did Tiku Weds Sheru get stalled?

The film got stalled because Sai felt severely ill for three to four years. Kangana said that when the filmmaker went back to working on the script, Irrfan passed away in April 2020. "That really demotivated us," said Kangana.

The actor added that she was also not in the same frame of mind that she was eight to ten years ago. "We wanted the Kangana who was still an aspiring actress, who still saw dreams of coming to Mumbai to act in films," said the actor.

When did the film finally go on floors?

When Kangana sent the script to Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, she lapped it up. "Once Prime Video came on board, it paved the way for everything else," said Kangana.

When Kangana was looking to cast Nawazuddin in the lead role, she was told he wouldn't sign another film for five years. When she called him, Nawazuddin said he was in Bengaluru and asked her to come over if she wanted to meet. When she actually made the trip, Nawazuddin was so impressed that he agreed to do the film, even before reading the script.

Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Manikarnika Films, will drop on Prime Video India on June 23. It is the maiden production of Kangana Ranaut.

