Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Alaya F pose with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s cutouts on their wedding day

Sophie Choudry shared a funny congratulatory message for newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. She shared a picture of her, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Alaya F and Cyrus Sahukar posing for a selfie with cardboard cutouts of the couple at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 on Thursday night.

“Dearest Vicky and Katrina, thank you for teleporting yourselves to the @filmfare OTT awards last night just so we could take a selfie,” Sophie quipped in her Instagram post. “Sending the most gorgeous couple all the love in the world… May you be deliriously happy and blessed forever! Biggest hug! Congrats Mr & Mrs Kaushal,” she added.

Thanking Manoj, Nawazuddin and Alaya ‘for being the most awesome selfie groupies’ with her and Cyrus, Sophie said that it was a ‘fun night’ for her. She added hashtags such as ‘epic selfie’ and ‘the things we do’ to her post.

Vicky and Katrina did not attend the awards show as they were in Rajasthan for their wedding. They tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara on Thursday.

Sharing pictures from the wedding on Instagram, Vicky and Katrina wrote in identical posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and others wished the couple on social media.

Vicky and Katrina will soon move into their new home, near Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s house. Anushka welcomed them to the neighbourhood and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”