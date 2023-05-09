Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan call him when there is a content-driven film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the few actors who has had the chance to work with all three Khans in his career. The actor recently shared that he has a strong bond with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after working with them. He also added that they have come to know him and his work, and therefore they call him whenever they have any content-driven film. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals why he doesn't react to rumours: ‘Agar ek ki pit rahi hai…’) Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah.

The actor, who graduated from Delhi's National School of Drama, has worked with Salman Khan on Kick (2014) and Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). He has also starred in his home production Freaky Ali (2016). Nawazuddin has worked with Aamir Khan in Reema Kagti's Talaash (2012) and acted in his production Peepli Live (2010). Coincidentally, he made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the Aamir-starrer Sarfarosh in 1999. Finally, he has starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees (2017). The Khans have been a bit selective in the past few years so there have been fewer opportunities for the actor to work with them recently.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor spoke about their great working experience. Nawazuddin said, "Working with them is a very entertaining experience. It's their greatness, whether it is Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir, whenever there is a content-driven film, they call me. That is because they know me and my work. They know me personally and that’s why the bonding is strong."

He further added, "There is so much to learn from them - patience and stubbornness at the same time. After all that has happened, they work with such stubbornness and their power to sustain over all this time is something to learn from."

Nawazuddin was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor's next film Jogira Sara Ra Ra was supposed to be released on May 12. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film also stars Neha Sharma. However, it has been postponed to May 26 after the box office success of The Kerala Story which released on May 5 alongside Afwaah.

