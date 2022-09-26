Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares a rare picture of daughter Shora, fans say ‘she has your eyes’

Meet actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora. On Daughter’s Day, the actor who rarely posts private pictures, shared a glimpse of his daughter. He also added a warm note to the post, which read, “There is nothing more precious than your smile, happiest Daughters' Day, Shora,” he wrote and added a red heart emoticon. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui now understands why actresses take long in vanity

The photo features Shora smiling for the camera. It appears to be a cropped version of a picture, however, it was enough to treat his fans. A fan took to the comment section and said, “Awwwwww she so beautiful... blessings!” Many also pointed out the resemblance between the father-daughter. “Facial expressions look very similar to Nawaz bhai,” someone commented. Another one added, “She has ur eyes.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot with Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009. The couple later had their daughter Shora in 2011. They are also parents to their son Yaani.

Talking about Shora, earlier Nawazuddin revealed his daughter’s reaction to his drag look in the upcoming film Haddi. According to Nawazuddin, Shora was initially upset when saw the actor dressed like a woman for the first time. However, things improved and he told Bombay Times, “She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis.”

Nawazuddin was last seen inTiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2. He has several projects lined up on his pipeline. This includes Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiya and Haddi. He is also a part of Noorani Chehra, which marks singer Nupur Sanon’s Bollywood debut. The actor will be also seen in Johira Sara Ra Ra.

Besides these, Nawazuddin will be playing the lead in an upcoming Hollywood indie film, Laxman Lope. Directed by Roberto Girault, it is to be based around Christmas. The actor is expected to start the film shoot in the US by the end of 2022.

