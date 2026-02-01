Neelam Kothari spills the beans on rumours of her affair with Govinda in the 90s: ‘Link-ups were part of the whole game’
Govinda and Neelam Kothari's on-screen chemistry in the 80s and 90s sparked link-up rumours between the two actors.
Actors Govinda and Neelam Kothari’s on-screen chemistry in several hit films during the 80s and 90s often sparked link-up rumours, making headlines across tabloids. While Govinda has openly admitted to being attracted to Neelam, even sharing that he once considered marrying her, Neelam has now addressed these claims, dismissing them entirely.
Neelam opens up about Govinda affair rumours
Speaking to Usha Kakade Production in a recent podcast, Neelam said, “O teri, who said this? Govinda ji bahut hi acchhe insaan hain, magar yeh jo sawaal hai, yeh sach nahi hai (Govinda is a good human being, but this is not true). He is a wonderful human being, and we have done several hit films. But this is not true. Sorry, sorry, but this isn’t true at all. There’s nothing between us.”
Reflecting on the media frenzy of the 90s, Neelam added, “I think link-ups were part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify. They just printed whatever they felt like, and to be honest, I feel like in those days we were scared of the press. Because it was the power of the pen, and it was just part of it. If you did more than 2–3 films together, it was just understood that… you two must be together.”
Govinda, meanwhile, has openly spoken about his admiration for Neelam in interviews. In a conversation with Stardust, he said, “We had so many films together. We met so often, and the more I got to know her, the more I liked her. She was the kind of woman any man would have lost his heart to. I lost mine.”
Govinda and Neelam's film together
Govinda and Neelam Kothari were one of Bollywood’s most popular on-screen pairs in the 1980s and early 1990s, starring together in over a dozen films. Their collaborations included hits like Love 86 and Ilzaam (1986), Khudgarz and Sindoor (1987), and several 1989 releases such as Farz Ki Jung, Billoo Badshah, Taaqatwar, and Gharana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.