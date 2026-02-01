Neelam Kothari spills the beans on rumours of her affair with Govinda in the 90s: ‘Link-ups were part of the whole game’

Actors Govinda and Neelam Kothari’s on-screen chemistry in several hit films during the 80s and 90s often sparked link-up rumours, making headlines across tabloids. While Govinda has openly admitted to being attracted to Neelam, even sharing that he once considered marrying her, Neelam has now addressed these claims, dismissing them entirely. Neelam Kothari dismissed these claims, stating there is nothing between them, while Govinda expressed his admiration for her in past interviews.

Neelam opens up about Govinda affair rumours Speaking to Usha Kakade Production in a recent podcast, Neelam said, “O teri, who said this? Govinda ji bahut hi acchhe insaan hain, magar yeh jo sawaal hai, yeh sach nahi hai (Govinda is a good human being, but this is not true). He is a wonderful human being, and we have done several hit films. But this is not true. Sorry, sorry, but this isn’t true at all. There’s nothing between us.”

Reflecting on the media frenzy of the 90s, Neelam added, “I think link-ups were part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify. They just printed whatever they felt like, and to be honest, I feel like in those days we were scared of the press. Because it was the power of the pen, and it was just part of it. If you did more than 2–3 films together, it was just understood that… you two must be together.”

Govinda, meanwhile, has openly spoken about his admiration for Neelam in interviews. In a conversation with Stardust, he said, “We had so many films together. We met so often, and the more I got to know her, the more I liked her. She was the kind of woman any man would have lost his heart to. I lost mine.”