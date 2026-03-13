Neena Gupta, 66, opens up about pregnancy speculation: 'This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho'

The rumours began after she attended the wedding reception of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad last week. Photos and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media platforms. In several clips, Neena was seen posing for the paparazzi before entering the venue. Hours after the visuals spread online, a section of social media began speculating about her appearance, leading to baseless rumours about her being pregnant.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently found herself at the centre of unusual online speculation after rumours began circulating on social media claiming that she was pregnant at the age of 66. Neena, however, responded to the chatter with her trademark humour, dismissing the claims.

Neena clarifies the misunderstanding Reacting to the speculation, Neena addressed the rumours during a conversation with Subhash K Jha writing for Bollywood Hungama and dismissed them in a witty manner. She said, “This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho".

Neena went on to clarify the reason behind the misunderstanding and firmly denied the claims. She explained her situation and also poked fun at the viral chatter and the way people reacted online. Opening up about the speculation, Neena said, “There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is that the saree material was thick, which made me look bulky at the event. But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation.”

Neena Gupta's candid nature regarding her personal life Over the years, Neena has often been open about her personal life. In the 1980s, she was in a relationship with former West Indies cricket team cricketer Viv Richards. She raised her daughter, fashion designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta, as a single mother, a decision that attracted considerable public attention at the time. Years later, Neena married Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008. Today, she remains one of the most admired and outspoken personalities in the entertainment industry.