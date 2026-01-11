Neena Gupta makes fans LOL with shocking AI pictures of her bulging biceps, muscular frame: ‘New avatar for 2026’

Neena Gupta can pull of any look but this one might actually be too much for her too. The veteran actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a bunch of pictures that showed her with bulky, muscular arms. The post was an ad for Meta AI. Neena Gupta flexed some AI muscles in a new set of pictures.

‘Muscle mommy’ Neena The first photo showed Neena doing yoga at home. She sat on a yoga mat in a sleeveless top but her bulging biceps took all the attention. The next two photos showed her in sarees, again with huge muscles causing great distraction.

"Namaskar, new avatar for 2026 ‘muscle mommy’ unlocked 🌶️…thanks to @meta.ai 😋 To unlock your muscular era, upload your photo on Instagram Stories, click on Restyle and type prompt “Make me muscular” 💪 Jaldi se karke post karo with #GoingToTheGym2026 and Baba Sehgal’s song “Going to the Gym,” she wrote with the post.

Her fans and followers found the photos too amusing. “2 weeks we don’t meet … n Tere ko kya ho Gaya baby,” said a friend. “John Cena ❌ John Neena,” read a comment. “Only Neena ji can do something bold like this. Love it,” read another comment. Actor Manasi Parekh wrote, “Hahahahah I literally did a double take.”