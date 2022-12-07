Neena Gupta recalls friend didn't cast her in part that was perfect for her: ‘You have to be besharam…’

Actor Neena Gupta shared an anecdote from the time when her friend didn't cast her in his film even though there was a role tailor-made for her in that project. In a new interview, she said one needs to be shameless in the industry. She believes modesty doesn't work here. Also read: Neena Gupta on Shraddha Walkar murder case

Neena Gupta was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Nafisa Ali, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. Neena will be starring with Sanjay Mishra in Vadh. During the promotional interaction, Neena shared how her friend opted for another actor in his film, instead of offering Neena a chance.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "Ek mera bohot acha dost film bana raha tha and mereko pata chala London mein gaye film banane, jiske saath maine woh ki thi, Ladies Special, uska writer. Toh mujhe pata chala uski movie mein ek role hai joh mere umar ka hai, and he took somebody else. I called him ‘Aare tune mujhe nahi liya’. He was already shooting. He said ‘Oh aare yaar, mujhe yaad nahi aya’. So ye bhi hota hai ki dhyan hi nahi aata (There’s one good friend of mine. One day, he was making a film and I came to know about it. He was in London and with him I worked on Ladies Special. I got to know that in his film there’s a role that is similar to my age, and he took somebody else. I called him ‘You didn’t take me’. He was already shooting. He said ‘Oh, I didn’t remember’. So, even this happens that they don’t remember)”

"So maine seekha hai itne saalon mein ki you have to be besharam. Modesty joh hume sikhata hai is not a good policy. Apna danka khud bajana padta hai. I am good. Take me (I’ve learned all these years that you have to be Shameless. Modesty is not a good policy. You have to toot your own horn. I am good. Take me)” she also added.

In 2017, Neena Gupta had pleaded for work on social media and later bagged her breakthrough film-Badhaai Ho. “I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking for good parts to play," she wrote. She will be next starring in Vadh, which will release in theatres on December 9.

