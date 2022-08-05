Neena Gupta talks to Masaba Gupta 2-3 times a day: 'Once a guy said he spoke to his mother once a week!'

Actor Neena Gupta has spoken about the frequency of calls between her and her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta. In a new interview, Neena revealed that they speak over the phone 'two-three times a day'. The actor also said that if busy with work, they don't speak as much. She also recalled a person speaking to his mother once a week. (Also Read | Neena Gupta says she said sorry to Masaba Gupta ‘for not letting her act’)

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. They were in a relationship in the 1980s and Masaba was born in 1989. Neena raised Masaba as a single mother. In 2008, Neena tied the knot with Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony.

In an interview with News18, Neena spoke about her relationship with her daughter. “Masaba and I don’t live together. But we keep calling each other. So many people express surprise when they come to know that we call each other up two-three times a day. A guy once told me that he speaks to his mother only once a week! But there’s no hard and fast rule that we need to talk to each other three times. If Masaba is busy, we don’t speak as much. Both of us are extremely busy with work but we also make time for each other,” she said.

Neena also said that Masaba is her source for knowing about the trends. She said, “Whatever is trending today, I come to know from Masaba only. There’s a friend of ours who often says that when he was young, he preferred the company of older people to learn from them, and now that he has turned old, he learns from youngsters. I completely agree with him.”

Currently, Neena has several projects in the pipeline such as Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. Apart from Neena, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She will also be a part of the upcoming film Uunchai, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The movie also stars Amitabh, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra among others.

