Neena Gupta struggles to speak after anaesthesia, undergoes dental treatment: 'Dekho meri kya halat'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta updated her fans about her recent visit to a dental clinic. She introduced her friend who is a dentist and appeared to struggle while speaking before her treatment. She posted a video and wrote, “My dear dear dentist friend Shalini Pradhan.” Also read: Neena Gupta looked stunning in a saree at Uunchai screening

The video featured Neena resting on a dental chair with an apron on her. A tray full of equipment was also kept in front of her as the doctor joined the actor in the video. “Anaesthesia lag chukka hain. Yaha dekho meri kya halat hain (I am on anesthesia right now. Look at my condition),” said Neena.

She also thanked her friend and praised her for her skills. She cut the video short as she was unable to talk much. It is unclear what treatment she is going through at the clinic. However, her fans have extended wishes for a speedy recover.

A fan wrote in the comments, “Have been thru this recently wish u a speedy recovery.” “Even at dental hospital you look so gorgeous without make-up,” added another one. Many urged to take care of herself.

Neena appeared in the recently released film, Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film has Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Sarika, Nafisa Ali and Parineeti Chopra with her. It marked Sooraj Barjatya's return as a director after severn years of his last film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The Hindustan Times review of Uunchai called the film “refreshingly different and breathtakingly beautiful”. An excerpt from it read: “A heart-warming story without any intent of being preachy or trying to evoke extreme emotions, Uunchai moves you from the word go. Returning to direction after seven long years, Sooraj Barjatya brings a mixed bag of emotions varying from love, loss, dreams, desires, friendship, failures to self-belief, conviction and a promise made to your loved ones and most importantly yourself.”

